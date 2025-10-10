Texas is a very long, very wide state. I just drove seven hours across it last weekend to shoot doves. Not sure why East Texas doves weren't good enough, but I'll tell you right now that it was an exhausting drive. BTW, the South Texas dove hunting was absolutely worth it, though.

At one point, on the trek back, I couldn't keep my eyes open. I had no choice, I had to pull over at a rest stop to grab some zzz's. We've all done it a time or two, and probably without a second thought. So, was I breaking the law?

Is Sleeping at Texas Rest Stops Legal?

Cards on the table, have you slept at a rest stop? Listen, you can tell me, I ain't no snitch. Do you know anyone who has ever been thrown in the clink for it? Maybe we are all just getting away with breaking the law?

Get our free mobile app

Texas is long and in a lot of places flat, straight, and boring. Anyone who's driven from Fort Worth to Abilene can attest to this. Don't worry, the folks who write and pass our laws seem to be aware of this, too. Texas state does allow overnight parking for up to 24 hours at all rest stops, but no camping is allowed.

A person commits an offense if the person intentionally or knowingly camps in a public place without the effective consent of the officer or agency having the legal duty or authority to manage the public place.

And remember to lock your doors while stopped. State Farm reminds us that sleeping at rest areas can make you vulnerable to attackers. Although it is legal in Texas, many states have outlawed sleeping at rest stops. They recommend "spending the night at a hotel or campground instead. These options may cost, but extra safety may be worth the money."

Safe travels, y'all!