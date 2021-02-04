Smiling Natchitoches Man Charged with Over 500 Counts of Child Porn

It takes a real sicko to smile for a mugshot after facing these charges.

Christopher Stanfield is a 33-year-old man from Natchitoches. Recently, he was stopped by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. During the routine traffic stop, the deputies searched his vehicle and found a duffle bag filled with strange articles of mail. Most of the mail items including credit card numbers and bank account information.

Police then searched his apartment and their findings were much more disturbing than mail & identity theft. Inside his computer, they found child pornography involving juveniles.

Captain Tony Moran, with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, says, "Our detectives say a during a brief interview with Stanfield, he stated that he had been active on the ‘dark web’ since January of 2020."

The case volume was so large, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to call in some backup of their own. To handle such a large case, they enlisted help from the State Police and the Bossier City Marshal Task Force Unit.

With all of the above-mentioned agencies working together, they were able to find 513 images and six videos of child porn involving children under the age of 12.

Stanfield is facing 519 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 1 count of possession of pornography involving juveniles with intent to distribute, and 5 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Stanfield is currently behind bars in Natchitoches, where his bond is set at $884,000.