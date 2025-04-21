(KNUE-FM) We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but we don't want you to fall prey to a 'smishing' scam continuing to circulate. This one targets iPhone users.

Cybercriminals are on the prowl more than ever. Even though I've said it before, please look into getting a VPN if you haven't already. Nowadays, maintaining security and protecting your personal information is more crucial than ever.

Get our free mobile app

How the Smishing Scam Works in East Texas

Here's a blog that can provide more detailed information in that regard.

According to Forbes, this 'smishing' scam targets iPhone users by sending text messages to your phone designed to deceive you into giving them your Apple ID information. These texts appear to be coming directly from Apple. They are NOT.

READ MORE: Top 10 Secret Hiding Spots Burglars Target in Texas Homes

These messages will ask you to "resolve an issue" with your iCloud account and invite you to click a link that leads to a fake page where you can input your information. (So they can steal it.)

scam warning Canva loading...

What the Fake Apple Messages Look Like

Even more diabolical? They try to make it look more legit by including a CAPTCHA.

The messages may show up looking something like this:

"Apple important request iCloud: Visit signing [.]authen-connexion[.]info/icloud to continue using your services."

Isn't that horrible? Yes. Yes, it is.

Apple has traditionally been known for doing a good job regarding security, which is another reason people choose Apple products.

Apple's Official Warning: What They Say

But, there is nothing Apple can do to stop us from giving over our information because we don't realize we're being deceived. However, kudos to the company for officially stating users will never be asked to use a link sent via text. The company encourages customers to visit the site directly.

Please be vigilant and don't fall prey to this scam.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself that can make all the difference in the world for you and your family:

How Texans Can Protect Their Apple ID from 'Smishing' Scams Cybercriminals are on the prowl. Please ensure you do not give them important information that will compromise your security. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley