Out Of 74 Recent Arrests In Smith County, Texas, 26 Face A Felony Charge

Unfortunately, crime doesn't take a day off. Criminals are doing what they can to beat the system every day to get ahead or find their next fix. If crime did take a day off a lot of law enforcement officers in Tyler, Texas, and other agencies throughout Smith County Texas would welcome the news about a free day off and one free of crime.

Until that day happens, jailers working at the Smith County Jail are being kept busy performing their job, something they were pretty busy doing this past weekend. From Friday, June 9th through early Monday morning (June 12th), there was a total of 74 individuals were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Out of the 74 arrests at the Smith County Jail, 26 individuals are now facing at least one felony charge.

The majority of those felony charges deal with the possession of illegal drugs or substances along with driving under the influence 3rd offense or more. Among the other felony charges that we rarely see are:

theft of materials - aluminum, bronze, copper, brass

child endangerment

harassment of a public servant

assault with a deadly weapon

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

