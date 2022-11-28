Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.

Airbnb Contest

Central Texas Pig Rescue in Smithville (KVUE) entered a contest from Airbnb called The $10,000,000 OMG! Fund. This contest was started to create a unique Airbnb experience that would qualify as an OMG experience. The pig rescue put their creative minds to work and came up with a unique looking Airbnb concept that won them $100,000 to build and hopefully have open by August of 2023.

Central Texas Pig Rescue

Central Texas Pig Rescue is home to a mix of about 200 pigs. Most are potbellied pigs but their is a mix of other breeds in their rescue. The sanctuary is run by volunteers and funded by donations. For their Airbnb, it will have a pig-centric design to it with a rooftop deck to sit and enjoy a sunrise or sunset. The rescue is also run entirely by solar power and so will the Airbnb.

Basically the OMG! Fund contest was a way for people to be really playful and kind of invent a really cool dwelling that would be something that's totally notable to people and be a destination. - Tracey Stabile, director of Central Texas Pig Rescue

Construction is expected to begin in January once funding starts coming in and will have to be open and listed on Airbnb by August 1 according to the rules of the contest.

If you'd like to make a donation to Central Texas Pig Rescue, you can do that through their website.

