Some are Comparing a Democratic Senator with ‘Marie Antoinette?’

Surprising headline, indeed.

Senator Bernie Sanders had recently proposed that the $15-an-hour federal minimum wage increase should stay in the Covid-19 relief plan currently being discussed, which would amount to $1.9 billion dollars as it stands.

Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema joined a few other democrats who sided with Republicans against Sanders' proposal, which lead to a rejection by the Senate: 58-42.

But is this why she's being referred to as 'Marie Antoinette' on social media? Not exactly. According to AZCentral.com, "she literally carried a cake to the Senate when she voted against" the proposal.

That combined with her little curtsy as she "thumbs downed" the proposal probably did it, though.

Her apparent change of heart was surprising to some Democrats. Back in 2014 she was vehemently in favor of raising the minimum wage. Some say her tune has changed as money from corporate donors has rolled in.

So, has she changed her mind?

Today on Twitter Sinema posted her reasoning:

"I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family's most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make, which is why I helped lead Arizona's effort to pass an indexed minimum wage in 2006, and strongly supported the voter-approved state minimum wage increase in 2016."

So, what happened? Senator Sinema went on to explain that though she wants to fully engage about this issue on the Senate floor, she wants to keep the issue "separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill."

She's still for raising the minimum wage, but not as a part of the COVID Relief Plan.

Your thoughts?

Oh and by the way, why did she bring cake in to the Senate? Her spokesperson said the cake was meant for staffers who'd been working all night. So... let them eat cake?