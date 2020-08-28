Some Good News: Texas Ranks High in Small Business Jobs

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you've read more than, say, 5 of my articles ever, you've probably already read me gush about small business. Small business people have the bravery, the spine, and then slightly-off-their-rocker-ness to embark on an incredibly challenging journey towards realizing their dreams. And I respect the heck out of that.

It's also an incredibly important aspect of any local economy for the simple fact that money spent at a small business gets spent again in the local area- instead of being funneled off to god-knows-where.

COVID has been a real kick in the teeth to small business, but there is hope- Texas ranks as #7 in small business job growth. Once again showing the bravery and integrity of our small business community- hiring folks that need work when major corporations are cutting people out.

Small businesses with one to 500 employees make up 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, according to the Small Business Administration. They employ over 47% of the workforce, and minority-owned businesses are an increasingly important factor with this part of the economy.

Next Insurance compiled all the data, and if you're a real data nerd I recommend you check the raw data. Otherwise, let's boil it down to some key stats:

via next insurance

Granted this covers a 4-year "climate" and not the current "weather" but even a 6-month blip could have tanked our numbers into the ground had Texas small business chosen not to hire new folks.

Thank you again, small business. We believe and support you!