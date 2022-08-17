Son Of Tyler, TX Pastor Convicted Of Stealing From Elderly Couple Arrested

A Tyler pastor and former football coach who plead guilty last week to stealing from an elderly couple, his former church and a local nonprofit is back in the news this week, but this time its due to his son getting arrested for his involvement in the same crime his father is going to jail for.

27-Year Old Jerome Anthony Milton Was Arrested Monday

Smith County Jail

Jerome Anthony Milton was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was released on a combined $125,000 bond.

According to KETK, during investigations into his father, investigators said they found Milton had been using the same bed-ridden elderly couple’s cards at an ATM machine to make withdrawals.

According to CBS19, the younger Milton was indicted on a credit or debit card abuse against the elderly charge on March 31; however, records currently show that indictment is no longer on file.

According to an arrest warrant, the pastor implicated his son.

Smith County Jail

According to police, the elder Milton told investigators that “he would send Anthony in sometimes to pull money out of the ATM from the [couple’s] accounts.” But, when advised that his son could be facing criminal charges, the pastor said he did not know why Milton would have made those transactions.

Over a seven-month period, the younger Milton fraudulently benefited from using the same elderly couple's debit cards.

Stimulus Debit Card and Envelope IRS loading...

The former pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler was sentenced to 180 days in Smith County Jail and 10 years of probation with 500 hours of community service after admitting to taking money from congregation members, Wayford and Marilyn Brown, using multiple check withdrawals and ATM transactions while he was serving as their power of attorney and finances then using the funds for personal purchases including car payments and hotel rooms.

