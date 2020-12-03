Speed Limit Changing On US Hwy. 69 In Bullard

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You've gotta slow it down in Bullard.

The Texas Department Of Transportation (TxDOT) announced yesterday (December 3rd) that the speed limit on US Hwy. 69 in Bullard would soon be changing. The speed limit will soon be lowered from 65 to 60 through the City of Bullard after receiving approval by the Texas Transportation Commission after a request was made by the Tyler TxDOT District to lower the speed limit.

This isn't the only change to this stretch of roadway, the new 60 mile per hour zone will be extended south of the Bullard city limit to the FM 2493 intersection near KE Bushman's, where the current speed limit is 70. To inform residents and travelers along this stretch of roadway of the upcoming lowering of the speed limit, TxDOT will be placing portable message boards along the roadway.

The new 60 mile per hour speed limit is expected to take effect sometime during the week of December 7th, once the new signs are installed.

The Tyler TxDOT district requested the change to,

improve safety along US Hwy. 69 and to promote a more efficient traffic flow.

So as you drive US Hwy. 69 through Bullard pay attention to the posted speed limit and not that speed limit sign on your dashboard or navigation screen, it will be outdated and you could be issued a citation for speeding.

