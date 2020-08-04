Spirit Halloween Is Opening In East Texas Soon

Halloween fans rejoice!

There's going to be a Halloween this year. It's truly unbelievable how quickly this year is flying by. Driving by the old Toys R Us building on Loop 323 in Tyler today I noticed the Spirit Halloween sign on the building and the marquee too so it's not that far away.

All of a sudden it's that time of the year to begin thinking about what you're going to be dressing up as and more importantly what your kids are going to be dressing up as. Will you go with something more traditional such as a ghost, witch, clown, super hero, fire fighter, pirate or zombie or something more timely and current like a healthcare worker or first responder or wear a mask and play the role of President Trump, Joe Biden, Marshemello or someone else? Whatever you and your kids decide to be this year, Halloween is going to be very different thanks to coronavirus.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

So if you're still working from home, you may be dressing up and showing off your costume on your next TEAMS meeting or Zoom call! Whatever you decide to be, most of all have fun with it and be safe. Seeing how Halloween is falling on a Saturday this year, if you're going to attend a Halloween party, remember social distancing guidelines.

To all the trick or treaters, I hope you get as many treats as your plastic colored pumpkin will hold and above all, be safe looking for those lit porch lights while going door to door.

Oh and before I forget, there will be several Spirit Halloween stores opening up here in East Texas:

Tyler

Loop 323 - old Toys R Us building (planned opening August 8th)

Village At Cumberland Park - S. Broadway - next to H&M (planned opening August 13th)

Longview

Loop 281 - next to Cavender's (opening soon)

Kilgore

104 Midtown Dr. - old Hibbett Sports building (opening soon)