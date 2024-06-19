WATCH: Crazy Summer Heat in Texas Causes Our Squirrels to ‘Sploot’

It's a bit heartbreaking. The photos of squirrels 'splooting' on sidewalks under trees in parks and all around Texas breaks our hearts. I've seen quite a few photos right here in Tyler, Texas.

Honestly, not only is it heartbreaking to see our little fuzzy friends doing anything they can to stay cool in this intense heat, it's making me consider 'splooting' myself.

Splooting. Hmm. That doesn't sound like a very nice word, does it? No, no it doesn't. But it's nothing uncouth. It's actually a position that allows squirrels to cool off a bit more by laying face down with their four paws placed down against a cooler surface. This enables them to lower body temp--at least a bit. I've seen my cats do it. We see dogs do it.

You've likely seen photos being shared of squirrels in this 'splooting' positon. I know I have. Everyone from law enforcement to next-door neighbors have noticed and shared some of these photos.

I remember seeing law enforcement out of San Antonio, Texas posting these kinds of photos last year, too.

At first, when you see squirrels splooting, you might be alarmed that the little creatures are in dire straits. But actually, this is just a way they cool off a little when the temps are so high.

Little darlings...

And I don't know about you, but I've seen at least five squirrels doing this in East Texas.

Here's a quick video from My Backyard Birding's YouTube Channel that is ADORBS:

How Squirrels Keep Cool In Summer - Splooting! - YouTube

And as mentioned previously, my cats do it. My friends' dogs do it. Splooting is a great way to get more of your body on a cooler surface in a desperate attempt to stay at least a little bit cooler in this heinous Texas summer heat.

(I wonder if humans could do it? I'll let you know.)

Do you ever see your animal friends 'splooting?' We'd love to see photos! Send them to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

