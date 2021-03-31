Spongebob’s “The Rusty Crab” Experience Coming To Texas

As everyone begins to journey back outside, we're quite sure you're looking for something to bring the kids to and one of everyone's favorite characters will be coming from "under the sea" to set up a special experience for fans in Texas.

If you love Spongebob, then you need to get tickets to check out "The Rusty Crab Experience" a Spongebob-themed pop-up restaurant and bar that will feature drinks, food, and activities inspired by the hit children’s TV series.

The folks at Plethora Houston are putting all the fun together and they have a long list of activities and things to do for everyone that visits just about every day including a scavenger hunt, painting with a twist, game nights, cosplay contests, and brunch with characters.

There's also going to be special Spongebob inspired food like the "Risky Pattie" similar to the "Krabby Patty" from the show but be mindful that they will still be following COVID-19 protocols.

And if that wasn't enough, The Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel will be remodeling some of its hotel rooms to resemble scenes from the show. The pop-up restaurant and bar experience will run from April 9th to May 9th so you need to hurry up and score tickets because they are still very affordable ranging from $20 to packages at $75.

Tickets are on sale now at THIS WEBSITE and you can visit HERE to get more details and we hope you have a blast with Spongebob and the crew in Houston. If you go, send us photos!