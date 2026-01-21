(KNUE-FM) Recently, there was a crime committed in Texas that will make you want to keep an extra close eye on your bank account. According to WFAA, there was a teenager who was arrested for charging customers at the McDonald’s he worked at double the price and was able to keep the money for himself.

What Happened at the McDonald’s in Springtown

19-year-old Giovanni Primo Blout of Poolville, Texas, was arrested after a customer reported suspicious activity on her debit card after a recent trip to McDonald’s. Investigators believe Blount stole just under $700 before it was caught, and he was arrested.

How the Fraud Scheme Worked

Many people are wondering how he set up the scam. According to law enforcement Blount would ring up the normal transaction using the customers card for payment. He then used a personal device to tap the customer’s card again, creating a second unauthorized charge normally around $10-$20 in fraudulent charges. The funds were put into an account under Blount’s control, and it was all caught on McDonald’s security cameras.

Who Is Affected & What to Do

Law enforcement believes that the fraudulent charges were mostly all on Sunday, January 18th. Springtown McDonald’s customers who visited recently are being asked to double-check their bank account to make sure they weren’t a victim. If you believe you were charged incorrectly reach out to the Springtown Police Department.

This is a reminder for all of us to be very careful and review your bank and credit card statements regularly. Setting up transaction alerts can also help you stay aware of suspicious charges.

