(KNUE-FM) While it’s a topic many Texans don’t like to discuss, everyone will eventually pass away. But are there factors such as where you live and what job you have that will play a role into when you will die?

What Is Life Expectancy?

Most Texans would prefer to enjoy today. But we all know that the inevitable is going to take place whether it’s in 5 months or 50 more years. No one lives forever.

Which is why it’s so important to enjoy every day, we aren’t promised tomorrow, make the most of today. Making memories is what life is all about, we can’t waste any time we have here on earth.

How Texas Compares to the National Average

If you didn't know already, the average life expectancy in America is 78.4 years according to the CDC. For most of us, that sounds like a good, long life.

As for Texas, the average life expectancy is 75.4 according to the latest CDC data from 2021. So as far as the national average goes, Texas is already below the national average.

What Influences How Long You Live

You have to take things such as health, exercise, stress, work, and more into consideration when it comes to how long your life may be.

One thing to consider is where you live. For example, many states have a higher life expectancy than Texas -- like California with an expectancy of 78.3 years and Connecticut with an expectancy of 79.2 years.

However, many people dearly love the state of Texas and want to stay here, Which is why I want to tell you about 10 counties in the Lone Star State with the highest expected life rates, as listed by Stacker:

