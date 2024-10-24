Texas Helps Popular Charity Bring in Over One Billion Dollars

Just days ago, we got some amazing news to share with you, and it’s because of many generous Texans. Each year there are hundreds of radio stations that host the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothons. There are dozens across the state of Texas. And because of so many amazing Texans, those fundraising efforts have now raised over one billion dollars.

Earlier this week was the 35th anniversary of the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids seminar in Memphis and I had the pleasure of being in attendance as the news broke of hitting over one billion dollars. If you’re not familiar with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital their motto is Finding cures, Saving Children. This is the only hospital completely dedicated to assisting kids battling cancer.

The goal of every employee at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would prefer to be unemployed tomorrow. That means they cured childhood cancer, but every medical professional and every staff member is dedicated to fighting until we have cured childhood cancer.

You Should be Celebrating

To hear that over one billion dollars has been raised is amazing, that dollar figure has helped save the lives of so many children. But while we celebrate the success, the fight continues.

Country Artists Showed Support

At the seminar in Memphis this week we we’re fortunate enough to have Jon Pardi perform. One of my favorite performances was when Brad Paisley sang a few songs. We also got to see Megan Maroney, just before Old Dominion received the Angels Among Us Award for all their work for St. Jude. Some of those performances included Randy Owen, the lead singer from the Country group Alabama.

Pics from 2024 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Seminar Here is just a brief look at the seminar with the performers all supporting St. Jude and the fight against childhood cancer. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Dang Right We’re Going to Raise More Money

We do things bigger in Texas, so you know we aren’t stopping after hearing about one billion dollars being raised. We need to do bigger and better, to help those families that hear those horrible words, your kid has cancer.

We are gearing up for another radiothon in 2025, but if you want to make a donation to help the kids fighting right now. Click here to make a donation. And from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU.

