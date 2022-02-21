Just this past weekend, I was at a local nightclub when a "domestic situation" arose between a couple who were arguing and things were beginning to get physical, so along with management, we intervened. Despite the fact that both parties had too much to drink, I remember talking to the woman involved when we separated them and she expressed her fear of going home with him so we called her an Uber. I tell this story because while most of us would have said "That's none of my business", I believe that had we not intervened and looked out for her, things could have been worse. Sometimes, we have to do what we can to look out for others.

Starbucks Baristas In Corpus Christi Noticed Something Was Wrong With A Young Customer

According to KLTV, Brandy Robertson posted a story on Facebook about a situation where her 18 year old daughter, who is still in high school, was approached by a man as she was studying late Saturday night at the coffee shop.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it."

As the encounter was going on, a Starbucks employee who was paying attention, felt like the young woman may have felt uncomfortable and sprung into action. According to Robertson, an employee came over an handed her “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.” but the cup had a message written on it.

“Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup."



After receiving the cup, Robertson's daughter says that "she felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know." As for the man in question, he went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other. While this may have been a situation where the woman wasn't really in danger, the fact that the staff stepped up and let her know that they were looking out for her is why we're giving them props. Good looking out!

