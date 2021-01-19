Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Are Here

New Valentine themed Starbucks re-usable cups are being spotted in stores and on social media. If you're a collector, you may want to hurry in and grab yours while supplies last.

According to a report from Good House Keeping, Starbucks is rolling out new merchandise for the upcoming Valentine's holiday. In order to get your hands on one you'll most likely have to check your local store until the cups debut online.

Starbucks is premiering new tumblers, cups, and mugs. I absolutely adore the matte black studded tumbler. It is super sleek, and is sure to have all your friends green with envy.

Photo via Ebay, al.to19

I personally love collecting various merchandise from Starbucks. I get so excited when there's an opportunity to score a free cup, but the next giveaway has not been announced yet. The new Valentine's cups are so impressive that I may actually be willing to spare the extra coin to grab my own.

Word on the street is that the best place to find these new releases are at the Starbucks located inside Target stores. Guys, if you're wondering what to get your special someone for Valentine's day, then this could be it! Plus since these are limited edition, there will be a high demand, which means a greater re-sale value. Just saying!

