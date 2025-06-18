(Dallas, Texas) - We've barely started summer but it's almost time to think about fair season in Texas. Oh yes, it's roughly three months away now. Wow! Many of you will be planning a trip to Dallas for the huge fair at Fair Park.

During the State Fair of Texas, you'll get to sample all kinds of delicious, and very unique, food concoctions, grab a famous Fletcher's Original Corny Dog and ride many of the great rides. There will also be the Texas - O-Who, I mean, OU game and lots of live music every day of the fair. The live music is free, by the way, and the lineup has been announced for this year.

The Music of the 2025 State Fair of Texas

If you're a fan of country music, classic rock, R&B, Tejano, pop music or anything else in between, you're going to find a night of great live music (bigtex.com). There will be three stages of live entertainment at this year's State Fair of Texas with various forms of entertainment performing every night. For the Chevrolet Main Stage, there will be tributes to AC/DC and Doobie Brothers, Texas Country favorites Kaitlin Butts and Wade Bowen, 2000s rockers Hoobastank and disco giants Village People.

In total, there will be over 100 performers spread out amongst the Chevrolet main stage, Bud Light Stage and Bank of Texas Stage. The Bud Light and Bank of Texas stages will feature other musical acts, comedians and other entertainment. All you need to get into any these shows on any stage is your gate admission to the State Fair of Texas.

The Food at the State Fair of Texas

It won't be long, either, before we'll get a preview of some of the unique fried foods that we'll be able to scarf down this year. I mean, you can go to the State Fair of Texas for the food alone. Be on the lookout for a preview of the Big Texas Choice Awards soon.

If you want to check out the full lineup of entertainment, go to bigtex.com/live-music/. For all other general details about the State Fair of Texas, go to bigtex.com.

