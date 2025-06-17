(Tyler, Texas) - Speed limits, it's the one law that most people are irritated someone is following. I really wish I knew how the speed limit myths got started because I think I'm following those myths but apparently I don't. Driving is such a frustrating task right now.

But how does the State of Texas determine the speed limits that are posted? It's actually a pretty interesting, and rather simple, process called the 85% rule. I'll go into more detail about it below.

The Range of Speed Limits on Roads and Highways

Speed limits in Texas range from 25 miles per hour in residential areas to 75 miles per hour on parts of the interstate to one stretch of highway between Austin and Seguin that is 85 miles per hour. The speed limit on Loop 323 in Tyler ranges from 40 miles per hour around the Tyler Legacy school area to 55 miles per hour on the West Loop. So how does the state determine those limits?

Well, speed limits in are set based on the 85% rule (KETK). Meaning, if 85% of drivers travel just above the speed limit on a particular stretch of roadway, it's possible that the speed limit could increase. You've seen those cables that stretch across the roadway. They're attached to a device that that engineers get information from. They look at the speed that 85% of people drive at and use that information to either lower the speed limit, keep it the same or raise it.

Dangers of Increased Speed Limit

While a speed increase sounds like a lot of fun for those with a lead foot, that increase also leads to more traffic fatalities. Every speed limit increase of 10 miles per hour results in two times the fatal car crashes. Learn to be patient on the roads and highways of Texas to reduce the risk of getting into an accident.

