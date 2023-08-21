As we get ready to wrap up summer (it has flown by hasn't it), we can set our sights on some fall activities with the family. One of those activities could include a trip to the fair. In East Texas, there are the big fairs in Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas. For the state of Texas, there is the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas. There will be plenty of rides, concerts and food to enjoy. For those 17 years of age or younger, there will be some new safety measures in place to make the fair more enjoyable for everyone.

Family Fun at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is a great time for the entire family. There are plenty of rides to get that adrenaline rush. There is plenty of food to make the taste buds and stomach very happy. There are plenty of concerts to get your live music fix while at the fair. As anyone expects when going to a large event like this, safety is a top priority. You don't want anyone to get injured or become sick or, worst case scenario, become lost in the massive crowd at Fair Park.

Public safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all who attend our annual celebration of Texas. Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees. - Jaime Navarro, chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas

New Policy for Minors

A new policy is going into effect for the 2023, and most likely beyond, State Fair of Texas. After 5 p.m., anyone who is 17 years of age or younger MUST be accompanied by a parent, guardian or a chaperone who is 21 years of age or older when entering the fair. I.D. of the parent, guardian or chaperone will be checked before entry into the fair will be allowed. That does not mean that those minors have to remain with the parent, guardian or chaperone the entire time while inside the fairgrounds, but it is encouraged to remain in content with the minors while at the fair.

Any fair that you attend, whether in East Texas or Dallas or anywhere else, is meant to be a fun and safe time for the entire family. This new after 5 p.m. policy is designed to help make the experience that much more enjoyable for everyone in attendance.

Get all the details on the new policy at bigtex.com.

