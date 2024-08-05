The 5 States Now Sending The Most Folks To Texas is Surprising

When you take into account the massive size of our state along with our booming economy it's understandable why Austin, TX, and other Texas cities are seeing a big influx of people.

We Texans are well known for our warm hospitality and friendly nature. So it should be no surprise that many visitors take well to the welcoming atmosphere they find here.

Honestly, why would a live music lover want to live anywhere but in the "Live Music Capital of the World," Austin? Our entire state is known for its thriving music scene. We have produced hundreds of legendary musicians from all genres i.e. Beyoncé, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Buddy Holly, Koe Wetzel, Selena, and that list goes on and on.

In addition to our strong sense of pride and independent spirit, we've got some pretty rad scenery too. Have you ever been to Big Bend National Park? How about Palo Duro Canyon or the Gulf Coast beaches? The fourth-best-ranked road trip in the U.S. is right here in The Lone Star State.

And Texas is also famously known for its strong economy. From oil and gas to technology, aerospace, and healthcare, there are job opportunities here for people from all walks of life from all around the world.

Did you know that according to U.S. Census Bureau our country's population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years? But that didn't stop folks from moving around. According to this data western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

But which states are sending the most people to Texas? A lot. Let's take a look at The Top 10 States Moving to Texas according to Stacker.

The States That Are Now Sending The Most Folks To Texas Here is a list ot the states that are now sending the most people to Texas according to Stacker.