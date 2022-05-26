Get our free mobile app

Is it a bit spendy? I guess that all depends upon what your bank account holds at the moment!

This Austin, Texas Airbnb is going for $10,000 a night! Judging from the views you get to see while at this property, it could be worth every dollar.

This modern stone home is perched high up on the hillside giving renters some spectacular views of the central Texas hill country. You can see off to the horizon for miles. Watch a gorgeous Texas sunset as you sit back in your chair around the fire pit sipping a glass of wine while the warm Texas air cools off with a gentle evening breeze. You're not that far from Lake Austin either, it's just a small jaunt down the stairs to the bottom of the hill. So you can forget the Stairmaster exercise workout while staying here, get your workout naturally by making your way down to the covered sitting area along the lake's shore.

When considering a place to stay, especially one as spendy as this place, the pool must be considered. While not appearing massive or sporting a swim under grotto or swim-up bar, this infinity-edge pool on site will give you the illusion that you'll be swimming off the cliff. Once you watch that spectacular sunset, you can relax even more in the hot tub.

The home is full of windows for spectacular views while sitting in the living room, preparing a meal in the kitchen, or eating at the dinner table. There is plenty of room for you and nine of your friends in this luxurious three-bedroom five-bath home with a study and gym.

No matter where you are, in a bedroom, the kitchen, or one of the five outdoor spaces, you're going to receive some spectacular sights while in this Airbnb. That is if you're bank account can afford it!

Stay At This Luxury Airbnb In Austin For $10,000 A Night When it comes to views, Austin has some pretty unique settings that provide for some stunning photography. You can catch some of those beautiful views when you drop $10,000 a night at this Austin Airbnb

See Inside This Off Grid Estate In Austin, Texas This place really does have it all.

Austin House With a Boeing 737 Media Room This incredible house has a room set up like you're in an airplane.

Dennis Quaid's Former Austin, Texas Home Here is a look inside the house that used to be owned by actor Dennis Quaid in Austin, Texas