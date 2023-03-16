Want Your Own Scent? You Won’t Believe How Much It Will Cost You

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever thought you wanted your own personal signature perfume? Your own scent? Something that is a complete luxury that no one else has? The next time you are in Dallas, that scent, that signature perfume can be yours.

But it is going to cost you. A lot.

Krigler, a luxury perfumery that has a location inside the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, is offering shoppers an opportunity to create their own perfume from "raw materials". The cost of having your own signature perfume from Krigler? $60,000 and according to the Dallas Morning News, it will take at least a year to be ready.

It takes up to a year and a half to test the fragrance throughout the seasons and to let it age in wine barrels, the traditional way Krigler has made perfumes for over a century. Putting one of its 14 boutiques in The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas’ Uptown district is an indication of how Krigler views the perfume potential in North Texas. “Texas has created huge markets for Krigler,” owner Ben Krigler said. Dallas is only its second Texas location, debuting in Houston in 2021. The perfume industry is booming in Dallas because of a post-pandemic upswing in personal grooming and growing demand for luxury.

$60,000 for your own custom scent sounds like a lot of money for something most people will just get a whiff of, but hey it's your money and if you can afford it, you do whatever you want with your money. But you better smell good.

This Amazing Home In Lubbock Is Now For Sale This beautiful home in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Lubbock just recently hit the market, and it's a home you've got to see.

A Look Into Hawaiian Bros Island Grill