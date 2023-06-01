Four Steps to Take When an Unmarked Police Car Pulls You Over in Texas

Every now and then we'll hear another story about someone impersonating a police officer and pulling over people. In fact earlier this year, police in Dallas, TX, shared steps to take if an impersonator cop does pull you over after a rash of recent incidents where suspects pretended to be a police officer.

But have you ever wondered what to do if an unmarked police car is trying to pull you over? You don't want to do the wrong thing and wind up in more trouble, but what if it's an impostor?

The first step is knowing how to spot an unmarked police car. According to The Texas Trial Attorney website they have:

Full blackout tint

“Exempt” license plate

Grill guards

Spotlights that look like extra mirrors

An American-made car

Now, let's say the car pulling you over checks those boxes, but you're still uneasy about pulling over. There are precautions you can take to ensure your safety and confirm that it is a legitimate law enforcement officer. Here are some steps you can follow thanks to ChatGPT:

Stay calm and find a well-lit and populated area: If you're unsure whether the unmarked car is a legitimate police vehicle, you can slow down, turn on your hazard lights, and indicate your intention to pull over. Call 911: While you're still driving, you can call 911 to inform them about the situation. Explain that you are being pulled over by an unmarked car and provide them with your location. They can confirm if it's a legitimate officer or provide guidance. Verify the officer's identity: Once you have pulled over, keep your doors locked and windows partially rolled up. Ask the officer to identify themselves by showing their badge and official identification. You can also request a marked patrol car to come to the scene for further confirmation. Compliance with instructions: If the officer's identity is confirmed, comply with their instructions. Provide your driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance as requested. Follow their directions regarding further actions, such as stepping out of the vehicle.

