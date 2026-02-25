(KNUE-FM) There is a new video out of Tyler, Texas that is getting lots of views and everyone has an opinion about it too. The video was taken by Ryan Hall as there was one East Texan who was loading up some topsoil that he purchased in an unexpected way.

What Happened in the Viral Tyler Video

In the video, a man with a shovel loads topsoil into the back of a four-door car. He is taking shovels full of dirt and piling it up in the trunk of his car.

On one hand, you want to laugh and then help him find a better way of moving dirt. Because when he starts driving that dirt in the trunk is going to fly around leaving a huge mess to clean up. On the other hand, it’s also impressive that this guy is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

How East Texas Reacted Online

As you can imagine, the comments online were out of control. Some people said they couldn’t believe what they were watching and wished they were there to see it for themselves. Others say that at least he is working, instead of begging for a handout.

My favorite comment was a lady who mentioned that the man in the video was told by his wife to get the flower beds done TODAY, which is why he needed to get the dirt moved by any means necessary. Hilarious comments by a bunch of jokers from East Texas.

What are your thoughts after seeing the video? Let me know, my email is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

