Strange Flex: Mark Cuban Just Bought One Lucky Town in Texas, The Entire Thing

I'm not saying I wouldn't buy a town if I had the money at my disposal, it's just that according to reports he's not even sure what he's going to do with it. So for now I'm sticking with this is a strange flex on the part of Cuban.

That's right, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has purchased an entire town south of Dallas with zero plans for it.

Cuban tells the Dallas Morning News, “I don’t know what, if anything, I will do with it.”

The Texas-based billionaire is apparently making a run at adding "eccentric" to his business cards as Yahoo Finance is reporting that the reality television star now owns the town of Mustang, TX: population 23.

Granted he's not flying rockets to space like has become all the rage amongst billionaires these days, but this reads as eccentric nonetheless.

There isn't much to the small town, located about an hour south of Dallas, right off Interstate 45, coming in at at just 77 acres. It was founded in 1973, and early on was one of the few towns in Navarro County where you could purchase liquor.

The price-tag for Mustang has yet to be disclosed but The Dallas Morning News reports that it has been for sale since 2017, with an original price of $4 million. It has dropped as low as $2 million.

So, quick question: Is it normal for towns to be bought and sold? And does anyone else find it strange that he bought it without plans for it? Is buying half-priced towns to Mark Cuban what buying discount DVDs outta the giant bin at Dollar General is to me?

You gotta wonder if he'll appoint himself sheriff, by himself a badge and move there. Mustang is a pretty cool name though. Perhaps he'll change the name to Mavericks, Texas, and move his basketball team.

