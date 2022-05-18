NFL superstar and Whitehouse, TX native Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are a true power couple. The high school sweethearts can't make a single move without the media reporting on their whereabouts, or in this case a non-move without the media reporting their whereabouts.

Turns out the Mahomes had intended to be at the Dallas Maverick's decisive Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, but alas a First World Problem kept them from ever leaving Kansas City.

“I don’t want to talk about how my flight didn’t take off…” the Chiefs QB shared on Twitter. While his wife tweeted, “Welp was supposed to be at this Mavs game tonight….but maintenance issues got us again."

Turns out while Luka Doncic was outscoring the entire Suns team in the first half, there's a chance that the Mahomes were sitting in their private jet unable to take off.

"You can't get this smile off my face right now," Doncic said after he had 35 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in only 30 minutes, "I'm just really happy.

Luka led the Mavericks with 35 points in the game, despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The All Star finished up 12-for-19 from the field. Meanwhile Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 points.

Phoenix was kept in check with Chris Paul scoring 10 points and Devin Booker just 11. No doubt the Mahomes will be present for a game or two of the Western Conference Championship as our Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Golden State Warriors.

