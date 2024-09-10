Scammers Targeting Texas Students, Know the Warning Signs

It’s been weeks now that schools across Texas have gone back to school. We’re talking about small kids starting elementary school all the way up to college students decorating their new dorm rooms. While students are learning and growing as individuals there are some things they still need to be taught to watch out for, so they don’t become a victim of a scam.

My parents were firm but fair, they let me make mistakes and watched me as I learned and grew as an individual. But there are things we need to learn, such as scammers, which are always trying to make you a victim, so you must always watch out. There was one time that I almost gave away my bank account information to a hacker, just know that it can happen to anyone of us, especially when we’re busy multitasking. Slow down, and never give sensitive information to people or websites that could be a scam.

Texas Student Scams Canva loading...

3 Specific Scams to Watch Out for in Texas

Currently there are three very popular scams to beware of in Texas, one is the employment scam. For this scam people want your name, date of birth, and social security number.

The next popular scam would be the online purchase scam. When you get served ads for products and then they never send them, or you get charged multiple times. Avoid purchasing items from websites you’re not familiar with visiting.

Lastly, there is the Investment/Crypto Scam. These scammers convince people to invest their money, and they will get huge returns. If anything seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Watch Out for Scammers, and Tell Other Students

These scammers are going after the 18- to 24-year-olds who might not be expecting these scams, we just want to make sure you and your loved ones don’t become the next victim.

