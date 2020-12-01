Study: The Most Desired Gift In Texas Is Not What I was Expecting

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Usually I'm not too shocked by these types of surveys. If you have a keen eye and an ear to the ground, you can usually guess the answer before seeing the results.

This was not one of those surveys.

According to the research done by the people over at Treetopia, the most desired gift (and by desired they mean people did a Google search for it) is...Coco Chanel perfume.

Not the rugged kind of gift I was expecting from the Lone Star State. Frankly, I blame Houston.

Other top gifts this season were the Ring camera (the one for your doorbell), iPhone (of course), and home gym equipment.

An even bigger surprise than the Coco Chanel was the most popular kids toy. According to their findings at Treetopia, the most searched toy was a kids' sewing kit.

Usually I worry about new brushes or makeup that I will be coerced into being the test dummy for. This year I fear that parents across the Lone Star State will be forced into being a practice dummy for their child who is learning the fine art of surgical suture.

If you want to see more of their findings, feel free to use this link to see what other states are obsessing over this holiday season and what we love on a national level.

I don't believe that I have ever suffered the aroma of Coco Chanel perfume, so I don't feel that I can fairly comment on its overall effectiveness and attractive properties.

At least it isn't a Furby or a Beanie Baby.