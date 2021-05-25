Submit Your Graduating Senior For The East Texas Senior Salute 2021

Get our free mobile app

The graduating Class of 2021 will soon be walking across the stage to lay claims on their diploma.

Reading, writing, memorizing, studying, testing, projects, practices, drills and games all lead up to one thing … graduation day. The past twelve years seem like an eternity to a high school senior, but to a parent it all goes by way too quickly. That's the difference in views of school between a student and parent.

The Class of 2021 had to face many challenges over the last year and a half, but they have persevered and it's about to pay off big time for them because they will soon have that diploma in hand.

We want to celebrate everything there is to celebrate about your graduating senior with our East Texas Senior Salute 2021. All you need to do is:

submit us a pic of your graduating senior (in their cap and gown or any pose)

tell us who they are

what school they're graduating from

along with anything special you want to say about them

Any senior that we receive, we'll post in a photo gallery here on our stations' app and website displaying the information that you've submitted to us bragging on them and their accomplishments.

You'll have until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27th to submit your graduating seniors' information and pic to us.

As a bonus, we'll select one senior at random to win a four pack of tickets to Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021.