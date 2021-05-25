Submit Your Graduating Senior For The East Texas Senior Salute 2021

michaeljung
Get our free mobile app

The graduating Class of 2021 will soon be walking across the stage to lay claims on their diploma.

Reading, writing, memorizing, studying, testing, projects, practices, drills and games all lead up to one thing … graduation day. The past twelve years seem like an eternity to a high school senior, but to a parent it all goes by way too quickly. That's the difference in views of school between a student and parent.

The Class of 2021 had to face many challenges over the last year and a half, but they have persevered and it's about to pay off big time for them because they will soon have that diploma in hand.

We want to celebrate everything there is to celebrate about your graduating senior with our East Texas Senior Salute 2021. All you need to do is:

  • submit us a pic of your graduating senior (in their cap and gown or any pose)
  • tell us who they are
  • what school they're graduating from
  • along with anything special you want to say about them

Any senior that we receive, we'll post in a photo gallery here on our stations' app and website displaying the information that you've submitted to us bragging on them and their accomplishments.

You'll have until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27th to submit your graduating seniors' information and pic to us.

As a bonus, we'll select one senior at random to win a four pack of tickets to Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: class of 2021, graduation, senior, senior salute
Categories: East Texas News, Family, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top