Popular Bread Brand Changes Its Packaging To A Praying Girl

Each Thanksgiving one popular bread company offers its customers in Texas and across the country a heartwarming display of tradition and reflection. It's a subtle but powerful transformation, in fact, one subtle enough that you might even miss it.

It's a marketing strategy that has become quite popular in The Lone Star State during the lead-up to Christmas each year. It's Sunbeam Bread that changes its packaging to a praying girl image during the holidays:

Sunbeam Bread changes packaging to the praying girl

This is a small change that Quality Bakers Of America makes every year. Be on the lookout for the change, the new bags will begin filling up stores across Texas just after Thanksgiving. The caption beside the girl reads "Not By Bread Alone." This caption is a quote from Matthew 4:4.

When: Sunbeam Bread changes its packaging shortly after Thanksgiving

What: The packaging features a picture of Little Miss Sunbeam bowing her head in prayer, with the caption "Not By Bread Alone"

Why: The caption is a quote from Matthew 4:4, and is meant to convey the idea that people need more than physical things to truly live

Tradition: Sunbeam Bread has been changing its packaging in this way for over 60 years

The Little Praying Girl is not the only season packaging change for the American company. Sunbeam Bread also incorporates a patriotic label each year that features the Sunbeam girl saluting the flag.

What do you think about this annual change? Does it make you want to support the company more?

