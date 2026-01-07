(KNUE-FM) As we have seen here in East Texas in 2026, it’s very important that we continue to support our favorite local restaurants. We have heard of many that have closed their doors recently including Hangry Joe’s, Roma’s Italian Kitchen & Bar, Spring Creek BBQ, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, Corner Bakery Cafe all in Tyler. Plus, Huddle House in Kilgore has closed.

Why Small Businesses Are Struggling

Our dollar isn’t stretching as far as it used to go. The business owners around Texas are fighting that same fight, but it’s almost more extreme because they are fighting to keep a profit rolling in so our favorite businesses can survive.

Why Your Choices Still Matter

As I have been talking with friends and coworkers lately, I’ve used the phrase “Be deliberate with your dollars”. Basically, reminding people that when you’re going out to eat, make sure you’re showing support to the businesses that you love the most.

This is not to take a jab at any bigger chains, because those chain restaurants employ many of our friends and neighbors. And there are ways to support those chain restaurants that we love in our area too.

How to Support Local Without Spending Much

Of course, anytime you can do business with any small business is great. But if you are low on cash, there are lots of other ways that you can support your favorite businesses around town.

Just remember we all have those restaurants or businesses we want to check out but just haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet. And if we don’t support those businesses soon, they might be gone before we ever have the chance to see how amazing they are.

