Cody Johnson has entered the film making business. This week the man who once had aspirations of becoming a bull rider, who had to settle for being one of country music's brightest stars, surprised all of us with the premiere trailer for a brand new documentary.

So, yeah, I don't think anyone saw this one coming. Cody Johnson has released the official trailer for a brand new documentary film he has been working on based on his hit song, "Dear Rodeo."

"I didn't know I was going to have the opportunity to write something that was going to change my own life." - Cody Johnson

