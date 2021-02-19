SURPRISE! Cody Johnson Drops Trailer for ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Film
Cody Johnson has entered the film making business. This week the man who once had aspirations of becoming a bull rider, who had to settle for being one of country music's brightest stars, surprised all of us with the premiere trailer for a brand new documentary.
So, yeah, I don't think anyone saw this one coming. Cody Johnson has released the official trailer for a brand new documentary film he has been working on based on his hit song, "Dear Rodeo."
he is “sitting on top of an 18-track record that we're going to drop this year."
"I didn't know I was going to have the opportunity to write something that was going to change my own life." - Cody Johnson
