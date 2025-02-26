When you’re getting ready to travel whether its going on vacation or even a business trip, the last thing you want is to get stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA agents).

We all know that TSA agents have an important job to protect the U.S. transportation system which includes highways, railroads, bus networks, mass transit systems, ports, pipelines, and intermodal freight facilities.

But we know them best for screening passengers and baggage at over 450 U.S. airports.

What Items Are Banned from Checked Luggage by TSA Agents?

I’m sure you have a good idea on some items that are banned from being in your checked luggage, but there were some items on the list that I had no idea about. Which is why I wanted to share this list with you.

Recently, MSN, wrote an article describing the 5 electronics that TSA doesn’t allow in checked baggage. Let’s look at these items together to make sure you don’t pack something that will get you in trouble.

Electronics Not Allowed by TSA Agents in Checked Luggage

The Time I Messed Up at a TSA Screening

Years ago, prior to September 11, 2001, I remember I made a mistake and accidentally brought a pocketknife to the airport. Luckily, I was a kid, they didn’t even say much to me about it.

But I was so scared when I pulled it out of my pocket. Learn from my mistake, double check all of your pockets and luggage pockets, just in case.

Lastly, this is your sign to book the trip you’ve been thinking about. Time is flying by, quit putting off that trip. Book it now, just make sure you don’t pack any electronics that are banned by TSA agents.

