Survey Says Tall People Could be Twice as Likely to Catch COVID

The amount of new information about the Coronavirus is staggering. Mixed in with all of the wacko doctors claiming to have a cure and the claims that the virus doesn't exist at all are some other crazy (but much more legitimate) discoveries and publications about how this potentially deadly, microscopically small terror currently holding the country in its grip infects its victims.

One of the wilder new theories that seems to follow some semblance of actual science (read: doesn't involve sleep demons), shows that taller people may be more susceptible to becoming infected by the virus that causes COVID-19. Like, way more susceptible. In fact, researchers in the UK, Norway and the US claim their findings show that folks who are 6 ft. or taller could be as much as twice as likely to catch it.

According to the report from the Sun, more than 2,000 people were surveyed in order to collect data on the how and when the Coronavirus is transmitted. The early results of this work strongly suggests (but not conclusively so) that the virus is transmitted through the air, and not exclusively through droplets expelled from the body during a sneeze or a cough.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis, from the University of Manchester, says the data shows higher infection levels among tall people than short folks - and that basically proves that "...downward droplet transmission is not the only transmission mechanism and aerosol (airborne) transmission is possible."

Once again, this research is still on going. Final results of the survey are expected to be published soon.