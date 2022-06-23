Suspect Identified In Harrison County Copper Theft. Do You Know Him?

Get our free mobile app

After blasting out video and pics of a crime that happened at Braxton Services (formerly BP Products) in Hallsville last Sunday on Facebook, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects they would like to question in regards to one hundred pounds of stolen copper from the site.

Bryan Scott Barnhart, 37 years old from Kilgore, Texas, is wanted by the sheriff's office on three felony warrants - burglary of a building, criminal mischief, and theft of materials.

Now, I'm not 100% sure that criminals will ever learn that most of the time when they're committing a crime they're also being recorded by security cameras which are catching their every move in detail. Once the homeowner or property owner realizes they've been violated in some way, the first thing they do is review their video footage, see the culprits in action, and then turn that video over to law enforcement.

Once law enforcement has possession of those videos they create still images and blast them across social media to cast a wider net to see if anyone recognizes them or has any information about a crime. That's exactly what the Harrison County Sheriff's Office did with the video from this crime that was committed on May 30th and now they are looking for Barnhart and they hope that questioning him leads them to the identity of his accomplice.

If you know where Bryan Barnhart is or have seen him, call that tip into the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903.923.4020. You can call that tip in anonymously to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers line at 903.935.9969.

Harrison County authorities are also looking for a white 2019 Ram 1500 with Texas license plate PDZ-1845. This vehicle was seen in the video backing up the fence on the property that the pair burglarized. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says on Facebook that Braxton Services is also offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.

