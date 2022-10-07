They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

Get our free mobile app

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.

We're going to take a quick trip around East Texas and check out some of these criminals that authorities are currently looking for. We'll make stops in Gilmer, Harrison County and Henderson County, Texas. Take a good look at these suspects and hopefully, you'll be able to help authorities and identify them.

Starting up north in Upshur County, Gilmer Police are looking for the following individuals:

Four individuals are wanted by Gilmer Police. They are particularly interested in the guy in the blue shirt. Judging strictly from the picture, it appears as if this guy wanted to take the napkin dispenser home as a souvenir. Reading through the comments on the Gilmer Police Department's Facebook page, one commenter said he did take the dispenser home with him.

Going clockwise around East Texas, let's take a look at Harrison County.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a couple of persons of interest in connection with an ongoing investigation. These individuals could be driving the black single-cab Toyota Tacoma. If you recognize them from this grainy video, call the Harrison County Sheriff's office at 903.923.4000.

Finally, we'll stop off in Henderson County.

Sheriff Hillhouse is looking for several fugitives. These suspects are wanted for child endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and sex abuse of a child. Their mugshots and images are next.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Henderson County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

If you recognize any of these individuals, contact your local law enforcement office or the office listed above. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, DO NOT try to apprehend them yourself, call your local law enforcement office.

