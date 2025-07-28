It's time for two of your favorite things, Central Texas! Live music and BBQ. This September, Radio Texas, LIVE! is proud to be teaming up with the City of Temple for its inaugural Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue Festival.

Make plans now to be in Temple, TX, on September 12th and 13th at the MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple, with an empty stomach, for two full days of live music and BBQ.

Don't wait to get your tickets; the sooner you pull the trigger, the more money you'll save, as prices will increase as the festival approaches. IMPORTANT NOTE: Children less than 5 years old will be admitted at no cost.

Two days, across two outdoor stages, where you'll enjoy some of the best live music today from over twenty Texas, Red Dirt, Country, and Americana acts.

The Barbecue Joints

Get our free mobile app

Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue Tanglefoot Music & Barbecue loading...

Parker McCollum is the inaugural headliner. The Lime Stone Kid is a Texas stalwart and one of the hottest rising stars in all of country music. Just last month, McCollum released his new self-titled studio album on June 27th.

Joining him as this year's co-headliner will be a former MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year award winner, Cody Jinks. Jinks just dropped his brand new album, In My Blood.

In addition to your headliners, music lovers will be excited for performances from more amazing acts including Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers Band, Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram, Corey Kent, The Wilder Blue, Shelby Stone, Silverada, The Droptines, Kin Faux, West Texas Wind, Bottomland Band, Cole Whittlesey, Jackson Wendell, Mac Hankins, Cole Phillips, Austin Gilliam, David Adam Byrnes, Mitchell Ferguson, Matt Caldwell, and more!

In addition to unforgettable performances from award-winning music artists, you'll be able to explore over a dozen authentic BBQ joints from some of the country’s most popular pitmasters who will travel to Temple for a rare weekend pop-up to cook up different BBQ cuisine from across the country, specifically Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and Carolina styles.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID here, or for IOS here. We will have chances for our listeners to score FREE festival tickets along with some very cool, very big surprises. We'll be talking about that soon.