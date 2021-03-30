Target’s Annual Car Seat Trade-In Event is Here

Each year Target helps parents save money by offering an exclusive car seat trade in event. It's a great opportunity to not only get a deal, but make sure that your little one is riding around in a safe seat appropriate for their age and size.

According to a press release from Target, the store's annual car seat trade-in event starts Monday, April 5, 2021 and runs through Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Finding the proper fit on your child's car seat is crucial and could potentially save their life. Money can be tight, so keeping up with your growing child's needs can be difficult. Target understands your struggle, and that's why they created this annual event.

Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since the program launched, Target has recycled more than 1,100,000 car seats, or more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. If you have more than one child in a car seat, no worries - Target will let you redeem the offer twice!

During the trade-in event, Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and are eligible through May 1, 2021.

To help you find the right fit for your child's car seat, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's site. It offers an easy-to-use tool that helps you find the right car seat for your kiddo. Just fill out your child’s age, height and weight, and you’ll be provided car seat types that fit your young one's needs.