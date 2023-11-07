Here’s How $25 Can Feed Your Texas Family a Full Thanksgiving Dinner

This is amazing. Whether you plan to eat turkey with family in Houston, TX, or your looking to chow down in Cow Town, Target has a truly amazing deal for everyone this year.

In a year when so many Texans and Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, Target is offering up an affordable deal that will feed a family of four this Thanksgiving.

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

This special $25 Thanksgiving meal is now available in stores, or online.

“We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” said Rick Gomez, chief food & beverage officer at Target, said in a statement. “In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour.”

And if you were wondering eligible grocery items in the Thanksgiving dinner can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in store or via Target.com.

If you'd like to see what else is available there are other retailers are offering up Thanksgiving meals as well: H-E-B ($79.99), Walmart ($47.88), and Hello Fresh ($199) all have meal kits available.

