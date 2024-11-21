When are people going to learn that acting up at an airport will not be tolerated, especially in Texas? Well, one man had to learn that lesson the hard way last night as he was denied boarding for his flight, so he decided to start acting our and causing a scene.

What Happened at Dallas Love Field?

According to WFAA, the incident began around 6:25 p.m. yesterday at Dallas Love Field near the Whataburger restaurant by Gate 12. And as you would expect there were people that pulled their phone out to record the craziness.

The Video Shows the Man Being Tazed at Dallas Love Field

As the video begins, it shows the man already on his knees with his hands in the air as multiple officers surround him. He is raising his voice, and you can clearly hear him say, “I’m not intoxicated at all.”

A few seconds later police step forward to place the man in cuffs and the man began to fight with officers, so they deployed their taser and were able to place him in handcuffs.

The man is being charged with public intoxication.

Audio from the Video Helps Tell the Story at Dallas Love Field

The video of the incident is getting lots of views online, people want to see what happened. But also, it’s interesting to hear the audio as the people nearby seem very supportive of the officers.

It makes me wonder how long this guy was acting foolish before police stepped in to take him into custody. Regardless, let this be a lesson to everyone, don’t act a fool at airports. And finally, thank you to those officers as they eliminated the threat to others in the airport.

