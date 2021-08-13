I confess I have not, as of yet, had the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle. I've thought about it several times over the last few years. Usually, I'll get on a little kick and start perusing possible designs I'd be happy with having on my body forever. But then I'll forget, not knowing for sure the right artist for what I'd want, and I set the notion inside.

My interest has increased as I've become more familiar with the beautiful artistry available right here in East Texas.

Whatever your style, the options are vast. Looking for a simplistic black-and-grey look? Perhaps you'd like to explore a bold statement in vivid color. Traditional or realistic? Whatever the case, you're sure to find a tattoo artist right here in East Texas that is exactly the right artist for the job.

And, whether you've already been tattooed down to your very soul or if, like me, you'd like to explore the options, this is an ideal opportunity to get feedback from some of our fellow, already-inked, East Texans.

I've spent some time perusing some of the top ten recommendations shared on a social media local community Facebook page. Now, I guess I just need to start thinking about if I'm leaning more toward the ancient tree in black and white or if the panda I'd considered when I was a kid is still a good idea for a grown woman. ;)

And please...take safety precautions. We still have a pandemic going on in East Texas.

And now a look at ten of the places Tylerites recommend in or near Tyler if you're thinking of getting "inked:"

Ten of the Best Places to Get a Tattoo in or Near Tyler, Texas!

