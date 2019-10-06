Fans of Taylor Swift were doubtlessly hoping the superstar—who has a natural flair for comedy—would make some skit cameos on Saturday Night Live Oct. 5, but she confined her appearance to a musical one only.

That still was plenty enough of a treat. However, those looking for a bombastic visual performance, a la past live versions of "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down," were given something quite different this particular evening.

Swift marked her fifth appearance on the storied show with a dramatic but delicate acoustic version of her single "Lover." Dressed in a stark all-green outfit, monochromatic all the way to her green hoop earrings, she played a glowing green piano as floating sheets of music dangled about her. Emotion quivered from her vocals as she delivered the song to the captivated audience.

The second song Swift chose, "False God," marked her debut performing the composition live. Like "Lover," the singer decided to strip down this to the bone as well, giving the jazzy tune a casual, slinky feel lit up by a set covered with neon spirals. Swift changed into sequined pants and sliver flats for the number, adding to the overall vibe.

Both songs are off of Swift's seventh album, Lover, which was released in August. Instead of touring behind the album, Swift says she be performing at a number of international festivals next year, as well as headlining her own Lover Fests, named after the set.