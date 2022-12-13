This has to be one of the best ideas I’ve seen all year long! Our friends at Piney Park in Marshall, Texas put on one of the most amazing Trail of Lights attractions for all of East Texas and now they are enticing more people to come out and visit them as they will be giving away some of the hottest concert tickets... Taylor Swift!

While Ticketmaster couldn’t handle all of the buzz around this show, Piney Park has secured a pair of tickets to giveaway to the Taylor Swift show on Friday, March 31st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The giveaway will take place this Friday, December 16th at 7:30 pm.

How Can You Win Tickets to Taylor Swift at Piney Park in Marshall, Texas?

The details were released on the Piney Park website saying you just have to purchase entrance into the park and each entrance (for people over the age of 2) counts as a raffle ticket to win the concert tickets. The winner will be drawn at random, and winner must be present to get the tickets. You must also show your winning raffle ticket for the tickets, so don’t lose your ticket.

How About Saving Money on Entrance to Piney Park in Marshall, Texas?

Right now, we are offering one Piney Park Trail of Lights Peak Pass for half price. The normal price is $20 but you can purchase yours now for only $10. Plus, Piney Park is so much fun you will make so many memories with your family while you’re there. Don’t miss out on the fun of Piney Park and your chance to win Taylor Swift concert tickets this Friday!

