A brawl erupted during the first half of a women's basketball game Monday night in Fort Worth, Texas that lead to the ejection of 8 players--5 from TCU and 3 from George Washington.

The game was played at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX between the TCU Horned Frogs and the George Washington Colonials. The fight took place around the mid-point of the second quarter, according to a report from Yahoo News.

What caused the brawl between the players in Fort Worth, TX on Monday night?

The eruption appeared to take place "after Colonials guard Essence Brown pulled TCU forward Bella Cravens’ hair while trying to get a rebound in the lane. It’s unclear whether the hair pull was intentional, but the two quickly got into it before teammates and coaches separated them," according to Yahoo News reporter, Ryan Young.

YouTube Channel Women Hooping posted the video which you'll see below. Commenters on the video shared insights regarding the brawl. One commenter said it amused them to see the lady referee start to step in and then apparently changed her mind.

Another commenter found it hilarious to notice two cheerleaders hunkering down into the "fetal position" in an attempt to escape any assaultive fallout from the fight between Cravens and Brown.

What did the coaches of the teams have to say regarding the incident?

The Frogs Today Twitter page shared a post-game interview with TCU head coach Raegan Pebley. This is what she had to say regarding the fight between the players.

"We never want to be a part of anything like that. It doesn't matter to me one bit who started it, who said what. It doesn't matter. We don't ever want to be a part of anything like that. I definitely know that we have, as do they, high-character kids that the moment got away from all of them.”

You can watch the video here:

