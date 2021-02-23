Ted Cruz + Wife Angry Over Leaked Texts

Ted Cruz expected privacy as he jetted off to Cancun while Texans went days without heat and water.

I really don't have anything nice to say about Ted Cruz, so if you're a fan of the man, turn back now.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz fled Texas during its darkest hour - literally. When Texans were facing record breaking conditions, Cruz decided that it would be the perfect time to cross the border (that he despises so much) and head out to Cancun for some fun in the sun.

Text messages from his wife Heidi to others in their River Oaks neighborhood were leaked to the press. The messages confirmed what the public already knew: that the Cruz's were abandoning their "FREEZING" home for the week while Texas constituents suffered.

Ted did what he does best and tried to lie his way out of the hole he dug. Unfortunately for Cruz, he only dug in deeper. Cruz attempted to shift the blame to his daughters, stating that they wanted to take a trip with friends Cruz told ABC News. Cruz was simply accompanying his daughters on the flight, and planned to return immediately after.

The thing is, Texans aren't stupid and saw right through the ridiculous lie. Cruz then gave a pathetic attempt at apologizing in an exclusive interview with ABC 13.

But it doesn't stop there.

Recently, Ted participated on the conservative podcast, Ruthless. In the interview Cruz jokingly suggests that he hadn't experienced "this much negative press coverage since Northern California in the 1960s.” A poor attempt at referencing the conspiracy theory that Cruz is the zodiac killer.

The Cruz family doesn't know which of their neighbors leaked the texts, but went on to say:

"We have a number of Republicans who are neighbors, but also a number of Democrats. We have a number of folks who put up Beto signs, which I thought was a little rude. I didn’t like hold a victory party in the front yard when we won.”

Ted didn't stop there and further explained:

"It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just …Here’s a suggestion: just don’t be a–holes. Like, just, you know, treat each other as human beings have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

Here's my advise to you Ted- RESIGN! If you can't even fake that you care about Texas, then please step aside.

