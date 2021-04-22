Texans Can Step Inside Their Favorite Van Gogh Paintings in Dallas This Summer

If you're making summer travel plans and want to experience something truly unique and immersive, how about walking into your favorite Vincent Van Gogh paintings?

Immersive Van Gogh will open in Dallas from June 17 to September 6. It looks like the June shows have already sold out, but there are still tickets for the experience available from July through September. The exhibit will open in Houston from August 12 through October 10 as well in case you miss the Dallas dates.

According to the event's website, your eyes will be treated to 90,000,000 pixels across 500,000 cubic feet of digital projections and 60,600 frames of video that bring the Dutch master's most beloved paintings to life.

According to Google. Van Gogh produced more than 900 paintings in the decade he was active from age 27 to his untimely death at 37. That's on top of all the sketches and drawings he produced, and who even knows how much of his work he may have discarded or has been lost.

The show has been incredibly popular in other cities, and it looks like a great way to experience Van Gogh's intense and unique interpretation of the world in a new and exciting way.

Whether it's for date night or a family outing this looks a destination to end up this summer!

This video gives you an idea of what the exhibit looked like in my hometown of Chicago.

There must be a renewed passion for Van Gogh's work lately, because CBSDFW reports that another immersive Van Gogh display is scheduled for Dallas as well, and there seems to be a feud between the two.

During his lifetime, Van Gogh considered himself a failure. If only he could see how many people have clamored to see his work since his death, and how many new generations will find joy in his paintings in this new and engaging way thanks to exhibits like this.

