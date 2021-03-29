Texas Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 111

Texas is still recovering from the massive winter storm that left millions without electricity for days, and while we can repair and replace our damaged pipes and roadways, we cannot replace the lives lost.

In mid-March, Texas Department of State Health Services reported that at least 57 people had died during the winter event - most from hypothermia. DSHS officials said they expected that number to rise as more information came in, and sadly it has.

DSHS now reports that at least 111 Texans lost their lives.

The majority of deaths, they say, were the result of hypothermia. There were also multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, lack of home oxygen, and medical equipment failure, among others.

So far, it appears Harris County reported the most deaths, with 31. Each life lost during the storm is a tragedy.

We learned a lot during the storm, including how woefully unprepared many of us were for an emergency of such a enormous scale. April 24-26 is a tax free holiday in Texas for emergency supplies, including certain generators.

We're entering tornado season, so be sure to take stock of what you have and what you need for emergencies and try to budget in supplies during the tax holiday.

There had been hope for help on the way, as we heard two weeks ago the Texas Senate passed a bill to reverse those expensive bills. The Texas Tribune reports that the effort "hit a wall" in the Texas House. Our partners at KWTX-TV report that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who helped get the reversal bill through the state senate, is now calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to take executive action.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.