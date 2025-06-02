(KNUE-FM) Like me, you may struggle to keep up with all the headlines these days. There's quite a bit happening in Texas and in the nation, generally speaking.

Yes, that is an understatement.

First, A Quick Recap of Last Session's Hot Topics

It seems it was only yesterday we heard about the bills passed in the prior legislative session. Issues included in the last session were border enforcement, DEI bans at public colleges and universities, book bans, and the trans youth healthcare ban.

These are very much still part of the ongoing political conversation, as some are still considered controversial, and there are ongoing legal challenges.

What’s Been Happening in 2025’s Legislative Session?

But in 2025, the Texas Legislature has been working hard on new state business. Some of these issues are considered controversial by some, and steps are already being taken to push back against some of these.

According to My SA, Texas lawmakers filed THOUSANDS of bills this session. While many of those have "died," at least for now, many have passed and are awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature.

The 89th regular session of Texas legislation opened on January 14. Today, June 2, is the final day. During this time, quite a few bills have passed.

What New Texas Bills Could Affect Your Daily Life?

From property tax cuts and the Uvalde Strong Act to more controversial bills such as private school vouchers and a potential THC ban, let's examine seven key bills passed that could significantly impact your family and community.

