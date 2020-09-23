Texas 5th Grader Wins 2020 Doodle for Google Contest

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner of Google's latest doodle contest, and she's from the great state of Texas!

Congrats are in order for 5th grader Sharon Kaur Sara from Frisco, Texas. Sharon won for her drawing called, “Together As One” for Google's "2020 Doodle for Google" contest. According to KCEN TV, Sharon was one of thousands of U.S. students to submit her artwork, and it's now displayed proudly on Google's home page.

The theme for 2020 was "I show kindness by...". Sharon said, “I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together because of their personality.”

We can all show some kindness by sticking together. In 2020, we need it more than ever. Take a look at the other finalists in this year's Google Doodle contest. There's some impressive work from people across the United States and the world. The categories are broken into grade levels from Kindergarten to 12th grade, and showcase some beautiful doodles that radiate kindness.